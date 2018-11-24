Media player
'Free dress' offer for 30 Berketex Bride victims
A man has 30 dresses to give away "for free" to brides-to-be who have been let down after Berketex Bride suddenly closed earlier this month.
Paul Stott's wife had run a wedding dress business before she suffered a life-changing illness and was left disabled.
Mr Stott, from Bristol, said the dresses had been stored at their house in Yate, South Gloucestershire, since then.
He said in return he would be asking the happy couples to send them a photo from their big day showing off the dress.
24 Nov 2018
