Bristol boy's Christmas display raises cancer charity cash
A Bristol schoolboy has covered his house in Christmas lights in memory of his sister who died three years ago.
Jake Skinner's sister Stacie suffered a fatal anaphylactic shock on Christmas Day.
His festive display was also set up to raise money for charity Macmillan, which helped his grandmother when she had cancer.
Jake has now raised a total of £1,578.
29 Nov 2018
