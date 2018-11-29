School loses hundreds of books in storm

Media player
Leaking roof at Christ Church in Bristol caused damage to books
A school has had to throw out hundreds of books damaged by flooding.
Staff at Christ Church school in Downend, Bristol, have been getting rid of the damaged books into skips.
Headteacher Pippa Osbourne said there were "sheets of water" coming through when the roof leaked during heavy rain.
29 Nov 2018
