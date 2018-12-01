Could you live in a tiny house?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tiny houses: Building somewhere to live for £2,500
The tiny house movement is gaining in popularity with fans able to build a place to live for as little as £2,500.
People living in tiny houses say they are reducing their energy costs as well as their carbon footprints.
-
01 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-46402817/tiny-houses-building-somewhere-to-live-for-2500Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window