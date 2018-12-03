I love my hair: Sharing mixed-race hair tips
Bristol parents share mixed-race hair tips

Hair is a difficult topic if you have mixed-race children and have no one to show you how to manage their hair.

To help parents, a local community cafe in Bristol has opened its doors so they can share tips.

