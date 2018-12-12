Video

A Bristol hospital's plan to stop plastic waste from operations being sent to landfill has been taken up nationwide.

Staff at Southmead Hospital came up with the idea to reuse breathing tubes, needle tops and bottle lids by turning them into art.

They contacted the Children's Scrapstore, which takes industrial waste that cannot be recycled and makes it available to artists and schools.

Since the scheme began 35 other NHS Trusts have taken up the idea.