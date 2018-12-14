Video

Beverley James had a lifelong fear of water - but now, at the age of 73, she has faced her demons down and learned to swim.

Beverley has bucked the trend of a 2016 YouGov survey that revealed 20% of people aged over 65 said they could not swim, making it the age group most inept in the water.

She started swimming in September, having been so wracked with fear she could not wash her hair in the shower as the water would go in her eyes.