Sheltered housing evacuated due to fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bristol fire: People in sheltered accommodation evacuated
Vulnerable people living in sheltered housing were evacuated from their homes after a fire took hold in a nearby industrial unit.
-
15 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-46580642/bristol-fire-people-in-sheltered-accommodation-evacuatedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window