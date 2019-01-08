Media player
Housing association sorry for delay to repair leaking roof
A man has spent months living with damp and faulty electrics due to a huge leak in his roof.
Abdirahman Sufi from Stokes Croft in Bristol said his health had been badly affected, and his housing association knew about the issues for months but did not fix them.
Provider Places for People has apologised and confirmed it will carry out repairs this week.
08 Jan 2019
