Apology over delay to fix man's roof
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Housing association sorry for delay to repair leaking roof

A man has spent months living with damp and faulty electrics due to a huge leak in his roof.

Abdirahman Sufi from Stokes Croft in Bristol said his health had been badly affected, and his housing association knew about the issues for months but did not fix them.

Provider Places for People has apologised and confirmed it will carry out repairs this week.

  • 08 Jan 2019
Go to next video: How do you dry out a mansion house?