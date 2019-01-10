Media player
Molly the Tesco cat an online hit with Yate shoppers
Molly the cat has become such a fixture at this Tesco store it is sometimes not clear whether shoppers have actually come to visit her rather than take a trip down the aisles.
Her notoriety has made her an unlikely internet hit, helping her rack up hundreds of fans online who go to the store to have selfies taken with her.
She spends most of her time sleeping in the trolley store at the supermarket's Yate branch, in South Gloucestershire, and her owner Fiona says she can be away from her home for days.
10 Jan 2019
