Can wheelies keep kids away from knives?
A new movement in Bristol is encouraging youths to take to the saddle and stay out of trouble.
The wheelies sub-culture sees a group riding bikes on one wheel around parts of the city.
But are they welcomed by people in the city or seen as yet another nuisance?
You can see more about this story on BBC Inside Out in the West of England on BBC One on Monday at 7.30pm.
13 Jan 2019
