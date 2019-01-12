Media player
Volunteer vets help pets of Bristol homeless people
Homeless people have special relationships with their pets - but who helps them if they become ill?
A volunteer group of vets in Bristol is making regular trips out in the city to offer treatment.
You can see more about this story on BBC Inside Out in the West of England on BBC One on Monday at 7.30pm.
12 Jan 2019
