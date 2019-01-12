Vets help pets of homeless people
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Volunteer vets help pets of Bristol homeless people

Homeless people have special relationships with their pets - but who helps them if they become ill?

A volunteer group of vets in Bristol is making regular trips out in the city to offer treatment.

You can see more about this story on BBC Inside Out in the West of England on BBC One on Monday at 7.30pm.

  • 12 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Vets give music therapy to pets