Wet wipe mountain 'blocking drains'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mountain of wet wipes revealed in Bristol

A mountain of wet wipes has been revealed in Bristol after a water company dredged them from a sewage works in the city.

Wessex Water said thousands of wipes were blocking drains and causing water bills to rise.

  • 15 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The 210ft fatberg lurking beneath