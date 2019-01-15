Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mountain of wet wipes revealed in Bristol
A mountain of wet wipes has been revealed in Bristol after a water company dredged them from a sewage works in the city.
Wessex Water said thousands of wipes were blocking drains and causing water bills to rise.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window