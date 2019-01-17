The rare disease you've never heard of
Video

A Bristol hospital is offering patients of a rare brain disease a radical surgery to cure the condition.

It is believed only one in every million people suffer from the rare disease, called Moyamoya, that is caused by blocked arteries.

Southmead Hospital is the first the UK to offer the surgery - including to one patient from Wales.

