Media player
Video
Meet the voice of Bristol's buses
Bristolian Fran Edwards' voice has become a familiar sound to thousands of travellers across the city.
The receptionist at the First Bus depot in Bristol was asked to be the voice of the new Metrobus M1 route because of her distinctive accent.
Her recordings have become popular with commuters in Bristol, something Fran said she found surprising.
17 Jan 2019
