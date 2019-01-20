Video

Bristol's first Repair Cafe is five years old.

It is a place where people bring their broken things and volunteer fixers will try to mend them for free to stop it from going to landfill.

The founder, Kate Jerrold, has been campaigning all this time for Bristol Waste to take more action on promoting re-use or repair and her persistence has paid off.

Bristol Waste is working with the Repair Cafe team to try and re-use more waste by repairing items as well and you can see the full story on Inside Out West on BBC One at 19:30 GMT.