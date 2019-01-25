The Right Trousers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol scientists design smart trousers with artificial muscles

Scientists at Bristol University and the University of the West of England have invented what they are calling "augmented clothing" - fabric that can mimic the actions of our muscles but can be worn just like regular clothing.

The idea was inspired by Wallace & Gromit and the film, the Wrong Trousers.

In the animation, made by Bristol-based Aardman, Wallace invents and use a robotic pair for "walkies", but they get hijacked by a penguin up to no good.

The Bristol Robotics Lab researchers say the real-life trousers could make life easier for elderly and disabled people go about their daily business.

  • 25 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Is it a fish?