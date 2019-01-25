Video

Scientists at Bristol University and the University of the West of England have invented what they are calling "augmented clothing" - fabric that can mimic the actions of our muscles but can be worn just like regular clothing.

The idea was inspired by Wallace & Gromit and the film, the Wrong Trousers.

In the animation, made by Bristol-based Aardman, Wallace invents and use a robotic pair for "walkies", but they get hijacked by a penguin up to no good.

The Bristol Robotics Lab researchers say the real-life trousers could make life easier for elderly and disabled people go about their daily business.