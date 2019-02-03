How Zac overcame shopping challenge
How does someone with autism go shopping?

Zak Aabe, aged 20, has severe autism but his mother Nura is determined that he should learn to live as independently as possible.

She sets him the challenge of learning to go shopping at the supermarket and cook himself a meal - something fraught with difficulties for someone with his condition.

The BBC followed Zak to see how he got on.

