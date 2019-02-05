Media player
'Stop harassing my learner drivers' says instructor
A driving instructor is calling for other motorists to pay more respect to learner drivers.
Kerry Trotman says impatient drivers often intimidate her pupils by tailgating and carrying out dangerous manoeuvres to overtake.
Cameras mounted inside the car show some of the near misses.
You can see more about this on BBC Inside Out West on the iPlayer.
