Schoolchildren take over railway station announcements
Schoolchildren will soon be making the platform announcements at railway stations across the West.
Research by Great Western Railway found that people were more likely to pay attention if a child was speaking.
Pupils from Victoria Park Primary School in Bristol were invited by GWR to record a series of public information messages.
The announcements will be heard at Bristol Temple Meads, Bristol Parkway, Bath Spa and Weston-super-Mare.
08 Feb 2019
