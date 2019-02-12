Southmead Hospital cervical cancer inquiry 'too small'
Cervical cancer victim: 'I'm going to die'

The bereaved family of a nurse repeatedly given the all-clear for cervical cancer say she wanted "nobody else to suffer as she had".

Julie O'Connor, 49, died on 4 February, after her condition was missed at Bristol's Southmead Hospital. North Bristol NHS said it would review the case.

A video of Mrs O'Connor in hospital shows her condition days before she died.

  • 12 Feb 2019
