Idles frontman on grief as an inspiration

Bristol punk band IDLES has been nominated for a BRIT Award.

Frontman Joe Talbot said the death of his mother and his daughter dying during childbirth were both inspirations for his music.

He said he wants to open up a "discourse" about grief through the band's music, and get more people talking about these issues.

IDLES has been nominated in the best British breakthrough category of the BRIT Awards, which will be held on February 20.