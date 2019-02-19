Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
IDLES frontman on grief as an inspiration
Bristol punk band IDLES has been nominated for a BRIT Award.
Frontman Joe Talbot said the death of his mother and his daughter dying during childbirth were both inspirations for his music.
He said he wants to open up a "discourse" about grief through the band's music, and get more people talking about these issues.
IDLES has been nominated in the best British breakthrough category of the BRIT Awards, which will be held on February 20.
-
19 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window