Last Tornado flights marked by flypast in West of England
Three RAF Tornado jets have flown over parts of the West of England during a farewell tour.
A flypast took place to mark the aircraft's retirement after 40 years of service.
The tour took in places linked to the aircraft and where its engines were developed, including MoD Boscombe Down, MoD Abbey Wood and Rolls Royce Filton.
21 Feb 2019
