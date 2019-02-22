Clowning is the 'ticket to freedom'

Video

Holly Stoppit (aka Holly Stoddard) was "gripped by clowning at a very young age" after growing up on the road with her family's circus-theatre company.

After training as a drama therapist, she devised clown-o-therapy to help people use clowning skills in their personal, family and work relationships.

She says her workshops in Bristol are now "three-times" over-subscribed and she believes the "vulnerability embraced by the clown" can help people with their mental health.

Holly says the clown is the "ticket to freedom".