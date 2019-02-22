Funeral held for Bristol charity founder

Video

The funeral has been held in Bristol for a charity founder who made it his mission to help others after losing his son to cancer.

Bob Woodward OBE, who died aged 85 last month, set up Cancer and Leukaemia in Childhood (CLIC) in 1976 after his son Robert was diagnosed at eight years old.

His friends and family say he leaves a legacy of helping people that will endure for years to come.