MPs make their mark for Brexit art
As the Brexit crisis deepens at Westminster, an artist has been given the chance to document the drama from inside the Houses of Parliament.
Elaine Robinson from Bristol spent a fortnight there last month.
She set herself the target of collecting the fingerprints from as many MPs as possible to create her work.
28 Feb 2019
