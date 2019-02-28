MPs make their mark for Brexit art
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MPs make their mark for Brexit art

As the Brexit crisis deepens at Westminster, an artist has been given the chance to document the drama from inside the Houses of Parliament.

Elaine Robinson from Bristol spent a fortnight there last month.

She set herself the target of collecting the fingerprints from as many MPs as possible to create her work.

  • 28 Feb 2019
Go to next video: What fingerprint test reveals about you