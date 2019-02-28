Bath boy campaigns to recycle prosthetic legs
A schoolboy who had his leg amputated is helping a charity's campaign to recycle children's prosthetic legs.

Euan Murray, 11, from Bath, was born with a birth defect and had to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

He realised his outgrown legs could benefit others, and has donated 10 old prosthetic legs through Legs4Africa.

  • 28 Feb 2019