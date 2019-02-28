Media player
Amputee schoolboy campaigns to recycle prosthetic legs
A schoolboy who had his leg amputated is helping a charity's campaign to recycle children's prosthetic legs.
Euan Murray, 11, from Bath, was born with a birth defect and had to have his left leg amputated below the knee.
He realised his outgrown legs could benefit others, and has donated 10 old prosthetic legs through Legs4Africa.
Video created by TEN.
28 Feb 2019
