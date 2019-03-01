'Special' Concorde celebrates 50 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Special' Concorde celebrates 50 years

It is 50 years since the "special" supersonic jet passenger plane, Concorde, made its first test flight in France.

The plane - Concorde 001 - was first test flown in France ahead of trials in the UK a few weeks later.

The much-loved jet was built near Bristol and in Toulouse but was withdrawn from service following a crash and rising maintenance costs.

  • 01 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Remembering Concorde's final flight