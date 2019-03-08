Video

A collection of films challenging the "deadbeat town" image of a seaside resort celebrate its "inspiring female entrepreneurs".

The 'Weston super Women' documentaries are described as "heart-warming and inspiring" and aim to "mark a point in Weston's history".

Producer Becky Walsh said: "Weston's an amazing up and coming town with an outdated reputation.

What makes a town great is its people, so we decided to show the armchair critics how wonderful Weston is, starting with Weston's super women."

The films will showcase on Thursday 25 April at Weston College Conference Centre.