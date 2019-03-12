'Dangerous' taxi driver filmed in Bristol

Video

A cyclist is highlighting what he says are the "dangers" and "unpleasantness" of riding in 20mph zones in Bristol.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was forced to stop by a taxi driver who overtook and pulled in front of him in St Augustine's Parade on Saturday morning.

He claims the experience, which he filmed on a camera attached to his bike, is a common one.

The cyclist said he was riding at 22mph, and was "shaken" when the driver "made a dangerous manoeuvre".

Avon and Somerset Police said the footage had been reviewed and appropriate action will be taken.