Migrant women given maternity support by Project Mama
A charity is helping migrant women, who find it hard to access maternity services in the UK, help with their pregnancies.
Project Mama offers specialist care to these women who are often victims of modern day slavery and sexual abuse.
Migrant women find it hard to access maternity care due to language barriers and fear of being reported to the Home Office.
Here is one woman's story.
12 Mar 2019
