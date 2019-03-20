Media player
Anne, 104, 'arrested' for being an upstanding citizen
A 104-year-old woman has had her wish answered after police turned up at her care home to "arrest" her.
Anne Brokenbrow, from Stoke Bishop, Bristol, said she had never done anything wrong in her life but wanted to find out what it was like.
She said being handcuffed and taken off in a police car with its siren on and blue lights flashing was "very exciting",
20 Mar 2019
