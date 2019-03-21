Nursery locks toys away for a month
A preschool is trialling a no-toys rule for a month, to see what effect it has on the children.

Illminster Avenue Nursery School in Knowle West, Bristol, has swapped the plastic toys for cardboard boxes and train tickets.

It says the move is not about depriving the children, but challenging their play and learning experiences.

