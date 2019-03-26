Silent film director given his voice

Media player
Stefan Clatworthy has cerebral palsy but dreamed of directing films
Stefan Clatworthy cannot walk or talk but dreamed of directing films.
New technology and a team of digital experts have given him a voice, allowing him to fulfil his ambitions.
It is a dream come true for the 23-year-old ski enthusiast, who has directed a film - Slopes of Inspiration - about disabled skiing.
Stefan, who has had severe cerebral palsy since birth, now plans to use this short film to raise funds for Disability Snowsports UK.
