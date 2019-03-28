A Bristol orchestra for recovering addicts will perform this week
Orchestra for recovering addicts will perform this week

The Recovery Orchestra was set up by Bristol Drugs Project (BDP) to help individuals using their services.

It encourages people to take up an instrument or use the skills they already had in a joint musical activity.

The group, funded by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, will perform at a Bristol church this week.

  • 28 Mar 2019
