Almost half of patients who were given a controversial type of bowel surgery should not have been operated on, a hospital trust has admitted.

Dozens of women were left in severe pain after pelvic floor surgery using artificial mesh at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Paula Goss, 49, from south Gloucestershire, was told the surgery "would change her life [and] would make everything better".

North Bristol NHS Trust has written to 57 patients telling them they should have been offered alternative treatment first.