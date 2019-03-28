'Visionary' Banksy painting back on show

Video

A Banksy painting is back on display 10 years after the artist's wildly popular exhibition at Bristol Museum.

Devolved Parliament - his biggest-known work on canvas - depicts politicians in the House of Commons as chimpanzees.

It will be on display until September as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the "Banksy vs Bristol Museum" exhibition and is on loan from a private collection.

But what do these visitors think of the painting in the light of recent parliamentary proceedings?