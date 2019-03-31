Asperger's tour guide is inspiring role model
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tour guide with Asperger's Syndrom shortlisted for award

A man with Asperger's has been shortlisted for a Visit England Tourism Superstar award thanks to his inspiring attitude.

Ryan Sanders, 21, began volunteering on Brunel's SS Great Britain in Bristol as a tour guide assistant three years ago to help overcome his shyness with strangers.

His 'infectious enthusiasm' has now earned him the only regional nomination.

The winner will be decided on Saturday 6 April, at the end of World Autism Awareness Week.

  • 31 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'This child of mine is wired differently'