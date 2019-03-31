Video

A man with Asperger's has been shortlisted for a Visit England Tourism Superstar award thanks to his inspiring attitude.

Ryan Sanders, 21, began volunteering on Brunel's SS Great Britain in Bristol as a tour guide assistant three years ago to help overcome his shyness with strangers.

His 'infectious enthusiasm' has now earned him the only regional nomination.

The winner will be decided on Saturday 6 April, at the end of World Autism Awareness Week.