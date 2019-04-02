Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coffee chain boss on £250k loss
Banning single use coffee cups last summer was a bold move for Boston Tea Party.
It has cost them £250k in sales but owner Sam Roberts says it was a financial hit worth taking.
Now its up to the customers and the other chains to make their move, he says.
02 Apr 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window
