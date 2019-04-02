Media playback is unsupported on your device
Coffee chain loses £250k after cup ban

Boston Tea Party, which has 21 branches around England and is based in Bristol, started a single use coffee cup ban in June 2018.

Customers must bring a reusable cup, drink in or pay a deposit on a cup they can return to any branch.

Owner Sam Roberts says they have lost £250k but "there's no turning back".

