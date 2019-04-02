Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coffee chain loses £250k after cup ban
Boston Tea Party, which has 21 branches around England and is based in Bristol, started a single use coffee cup ban in June 2018.
Customers must bring a reusable cup, drink in or pay a deposit on a cup they can return to any branch.
Owner Sam Roberts says they have lost £250k but "there's no turning back".
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-47786158/coffee-chain-boston-tea-party-loses-250k-after-cup-banRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window