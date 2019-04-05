Media player
'I couldn't tell Mum I needed a transplant'
A woman who received a life-saving kidney transplant last year is featuring in a campaign to get more black, Asian and minority ethnic people to consider donating organs.
Primrose Granville, from Bristol, has been chosen to appear in the campaign, which comes ahead of a change in the law on organ donation next year.
05 Apr 2019
