The campaign for more minority organs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I couldn't tell Mum I needed a transplant'

A woman who received a life-saving kidney transplant last year is featuring in a campaign to get more black, Asian and minority ethnic people to consider donating organs.

Primrose Granville, from Bristol, has been chosen to appear in the campaign, which comes ahead of a change in the law on organ donation next year.

  • 05 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'My only cure was a transplant'