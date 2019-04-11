Video

Video of a man being forced to eat chilli sandwiches by a woman convicted of slavery offences has been released.

This mobile phone footage shows the vulnerable victim struggling to force down the spicy sandwich as Christiana Tudor-Dobre films.

Tudor-Dobre, who has been sentenced alongside Ion Boboc for treating the man with "contempt and cruelty", is heard cackling during the victim's ordeal.

The video, shown to jurors Bristol Crown Court, was translated by Avon and Somerset police.