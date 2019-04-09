Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Concorde's first UK flight 50 years ago
The first flight of the British-assembled 002 Concorde took place on April 9, 1969.
Crowds of reporters came to watch the flight from the airfield at Filton, South Gloucestershire.
After taking off the supersonic plane had to land at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire 50 miles away, as the factory runway at Filton was too short for test-flying Concorde.
Archive footage captures the flight - and the furore surrounding it.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window