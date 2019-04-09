Concorde's first UK flight 50 years ago

Video

The first flight of the British-assembled 002 Concorde took place on April 9, 1969.

Crowds of reporters came to watch the flight from the airfield at Filton, South Gloucestershire.

After taking off the supersonic plane had to land at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire 50 miles away, as the factory runway at Filton was too short for test-flying Concorde.

Archive footage captures the flight - and the furore surrounding it.