Twin lemurs give birth within days

Twin ring-tailed lemurs at Bristol Zoo have delivered babies within days of each other for the third year in a row.

Although it is very common for the endangered species to deliver young at this time of year, the close timings of the sisters’ births have excited keepers.

“We knew that Ethel and Mavis were expecting babies, but it’s often hard to know when exactly they conceived," Sarah Gedman from the zoo said.

The ring-tailed lemurs are found only in the forests of southern and south-western Madagascar, an island off the south-east coast of Africa.