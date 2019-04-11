'I'd do the war again tomorrow'

Video

A war veteran from Yate in South Gloucestershire has been awarded the Legion d'Honneur by the French government.

Leonard Trewin made 75 jumps during his time in the 8th Parachute Battalion, and fought his way through France after D-Day.

Mr Trewin said "every day was a bonus", but admitted he never expected to be honoured for his part in World War Two.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes