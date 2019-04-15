Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Operating Theatre Live: Teens learn using pigs' organs
Students have tried their hands at surgery during a special event at their school.
The biology pupils at Bradley Stoke Community School in South Gloucestershire scrubbed up before dissecting pigs' organs to learn more about anatomy.
The idea for Operating Theatre Live came from a former teacher who pitched the idea to the Dragons Den investors and won their backing.
-
15 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-47940179/operating-theatre-live-teens-learn-using-pigs-organsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window