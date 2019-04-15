Real operating theatre brought to Bristol school
Operating Theatre Live: Teens learn using pigs' organs

Students have tried their hands at surgery during a special event at their school.

The biology pupils at Bradley Stoke Community School in South Gloucestershire scrubbed up before dissecting pigs' organs to learn more about anatomy.

The idea for Operating Theatre Live came from a former teacher who pitched the idea to the Dragons Den investors and won their backing.

