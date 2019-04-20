'Chocolate train' returns to steam

Media player
Historic chocolate train steams again
A steam locomotive used at Fry's Somerdale chocolate factory has run for the first time in over 60 years.
The Sentinel Shunter moved cocoa, sugar and chocolate around railway sidings near the factory, but it was retired in the 1950s.
After a lengthy restoration costing about £40,000, the engine is once more shunting carriages at the Avon Valley Railway.
Video journalists: Alex Howick & Jonathan Holmes
20 Apr 2019
