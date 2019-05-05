Video

A woman's love of sparkly make-up is behind an eco-glitter product that aims to inspire people to choose plants not plastic when they put the shimmer on.

The guilt-free glitter is made of plant cellulose from eucalyptus trees.

It has been independently tested and shown to decompose within weeks without harming the environment.

Kath Senior, from Bristol, was awarded a Blue Patch for best new business in championing sustainable practices, responsible resourcing and innovation.

She'll now be taking the "glittery game-changer" to festivals, including Glastonbury.