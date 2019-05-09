Bristol schoolchildren described Ramadan
Video

Bristol students share their Ramadan experience

Six students in Bristol shared their experience of what it is like to go without food and water for Ramadan while trying to keep their studies going at school.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year, but the date is not decided until shortly beforehand, because the calendar is based on sightings of the moon.

It is the holiest month in the calendar and is a time of fasting from early morning through to sunset.

