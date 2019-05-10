Media player
All-female hip hop rising in Bristol despite 'industry barriers'
The UK's first all-female hip hop tour has been held in Bristol.
Organisers say the genre is incredibly popular but the heads of venues have been difficult to persuade that women artists are worth promoting.
They are calling on venues and promoters to do more to make the music scene less male-dominated.
"We're making really high quality good music," said rapper Shay D.
10 May 2019
